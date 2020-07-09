Prosecutors won’t pursue charges against police, deputies in fatal May officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Thursday it will not pursue charges against law enforcement officers from three agencies involved in a pursuit and fatal shooting.
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said no charges would be pursued in the incident, which began with a vehicle pursuit in Clarendon County on May 15. The pursuit continued into Charleston County on I-26 and ended on Dorchester Road in Dorchester County, she said.
The solicitor’s office worked with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which was the investigating agency, to review witness statements and video from law enforcement agencies.
“Based on our review, we concluded that law enforcement officers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the North Charleston Police Department and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office were justified in firing upon the armed, fleeing suspects,” Wilson said in a release. “It is clear that the suspects began shooting at the pursuing law enforcement officers first and continued to act dangerously and recklessly thereby threatening the lives of both law enforcement and the public at large.”
Forensic analysis revealed that the suspects’ firearm fired the shot that killed an innocent bystander at a rest area along I-26 in Charleston County, investigators said.
