Sheriff: Three people in custody after reported abduction at Georgetown County home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say three people have been taken into custody after a woman reported that she was abducted from a home in Georgetown County.
The woman said she was abducted from a home on Sollie Circle Thursday afternoon, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.
“The alleged victim claimed she broke free from her captors when they stopped at Francis Marion convenience store on North Fraser Street,” GCSO officials said.
Deputies said they stopped an identified vehicle at Little Cesar’s Pizza on North Fraser Street and detained two suspects. The third person was taken into custody at a home.
“They have been identified as Shakiem White, Gerald Lamont Irvin and Todd Kevon Young,” deputies said.
The case is still under investigation.
