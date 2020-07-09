Three new subdivisions planned for Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - County officials say they will be discussing three different developments in Dorchester County.
50 new homes will soon be added to a subdivision near Dorchester Road, off Beech Hill Road on Mossy Rock Drive. The development is called Timber Trace. The additional 50 homes will be the third phase of the project and span across 16 acres. Developers say there will be about 200 homes in total.
One of the larger projects this year is Shady Oak townhomes. Officials say it will be near the intersection of Bacons Bridge Road and Dorchester Road, on Shady Lane. This development will have 135 townhomes built over more than 22 acres.
County officials will also be discussing another 70-lot subdivision. This one will be near the intersection of Orangeburg Road and Mallard Crossing.
All developments are seeking final plat approvals, which means the properties will soon be up for sale.
The Planning Commission meeting will be at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Information regarding viewing the meeting or commenting on items can be found by visiting the Dorchester County website.
