Town of Summerville extends face mask ordinance through August 13

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville has extended an ordinance requiring the public to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments.
The ordinance was set to end Thursday night, however town council voted to extend it to August 13.
The ordinance requires all customers to wear face coverings while inside retail and food service establishments, and must wear one when entering any public building in town.
People must also wear a face mask when walking in public where maintaining a six-feet distance is not possible.
In addition, employees must wear faces masks for retail establishments including restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies or other buildings open to the public.
Exemptions include outdoor or unenclosed areas in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible, for those who cannot wear one due to a medical condition, children under 12 years old, patrons while they are dining/drinking/eating, employees who are separated from customers by a plexiglass or glass shield, settings where it is not practical like swimming, with family members, and emergency responders engaged in an emergency situation.
Violators could received a fine of $25.
