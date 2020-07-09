Tropical development possible as storm pulls away from the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure that has brought the unsettled weather to start the week will continue to slowly moving away from the Lowcountry over the next 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this low pressure system for the potential of tropical development into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 48 hours. Regardless, this storm will be moving north through the Outer Banks, along the Mid-Atlantic coastline and into the New England states by this weekend.