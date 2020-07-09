Tropical development possible as storm pulls away from the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure that has brought the unsettled weather to start the week will continue to slowly moving away from the Lowcountry over the next 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this low pressure system for the potential of tropical development into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 48 hours. Regardless, this storm will be moving north through the Outer Banks, along the Mid-Atlantic coastline and into the New England states by this weekend.
As this storm departs, our weather will trend hotter, drier and sunnier over the next couple of days. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with scattered showers and storms. Highs today will top out near 90 degrees. The temperatures will climb as we head into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will climb into the triple digits this weekend with the potential for a few spots nearing 110° over the weekend.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 95.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.
