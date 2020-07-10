Change in trash collection companies causing confusion in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many homeowners in Berkeley County are talking trash, specifically about problems with this trash and garbage, since the county changed collection companies.
On July 1 the county hired Carolina Waste to replace Republic as the garbage and trash collector.
Officials say the transition hasn’t exactly been a smooth one.
There are trash bins overflowing with garbage in the Devon Forest subdivision.
Some homeowners still have garbage and trash in bins owned by Republic they say has not been picked up in about a month.
The county’s solid waste administrator says Republic has been trying to get to all of their bins in the service area and is supposed to finish Friday.
“If Republic has not completed picking up the cans that are full and the cans that are empty today we will reassess next week and be in touch with them to make sure those cans are picked up,” Solid Waste Administrator Melissa Little said.
One homeowner we spoke with says his two Republic bins are still full and for his family, it’s become a health hazard.
“I have a young kid so of course we have diapers and food and all that. I noticed lately with the heat here in South Carolina, both me and my neighbors have gotten more flies around here,” James Thompson said.
Officials say Carolina Waste was the low bidder for the new trash collection contract.
Anyone with questions should call Sanitation and Water at 843 719 2386and leave a message.
They say they will call you back.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.