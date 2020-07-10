Charleston County deputies searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.
Alden Claire Avenel was last seen at approximately 10:42 p.m. Thursday and has been reported missing by her family.
Her vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Magnolia Bay Apartment Complex on Highway 78 in Summerville and she may be with friends who reside there.
She stands 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighs 132 pounds, has black hair and blue eyes, deputies say. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.