Charleston International Airport to require face covering inside facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Internation Airport has announced that anyone entering the facility is required to wear a mask starting Monday, July 13.
Guests are asked to bring a face covering with them so they can be worn throughout their time in the airport. Acceptable face coverings include bandanas, scarves, t-shirts and other fabric that’s held in place over a person’s nose and mouth. The airport says guests will be allowed to remove their masks for a short time in order to consume food or beverages but must put their masks back on when they are finished eating. Anyone not wearing a mask will be asked to put one on.
All employees who have been issued a security badge by the Charleston County Aviation Authority will be required to utilize facial coverings inside airport public areas, according to a news release from the airport.
“It is important for us to put protocols in place that reflect the concerns of the community and inspire confidence among the traveling public,” CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority Elliott Summey said. “The health and safety of our passengers and employees at CHS is our number one priority, and it is going to take all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
To enforce the six-foot social distancing rules at the airport, the airport has placed “social distancing” markings on floors at security checkpoints, airline ticket counters, and other areas.
