DHEC closes COVID-19 testing event at Trident Tech after ‘overwhelming turnout’

DHEC closes COVID-19 testing event at Trident Tech after ‘overwhelming turnout’
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control closed a COVID-19 testing event early at Trident Technical College Friday afternoon. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | July 10, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 1:42 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control closed a COVID-19 testing event early at Trident Technical College Friday afternoon.

The agency sent word shortly after noon Friday that the event, which was to have run until 3 p.m., was being closed early because of the number of cars still lined up on Rivers Avenue. That line of cars posed a safety concern, DHEC spokesperson Evelyn Fernandez said.

Happening now: COVID-19 testing site at Trident Technical College in North Charleston seeing “overwhelming” response. Closes due to the numbers. LLillian Donahue - Live 5 Newsis there.

Posted by Live 5 News on Friday, July 10, 2020

Testing at the location will resume from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The testing clinic is being provided by the Medical University of South Carolina and the Fetter Health Network.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.