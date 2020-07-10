DHEC closes COVID-19 testing event at Trident Tech after ‘overwhelming turnout’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control closed a COVID-19 testing event early at Trident Technical College Friday afternoon.
The agency sent word shortly after noon Friday that the event, which was to have run until 3 p.m., was being closed early because of the number of cars still lined up on Rivers Avenue. That line of cars posed a safety concern, DHEC spokesperson Evelyn Fernandez said.
Testing at the location will resume from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The testing clinic is being provided by the Medical University of South Carolina and the Fetter Health Network.
