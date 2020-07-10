DHEC confirms 1,725 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday it has confirmed an additional 1,725 cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total confirmed cases to 52,273.
The agency also confirmed 26 deaths, bringing the state total to 922.
Twenty-three of the deaths occurred in elderly people, including one patient in Charleston County and two in Dorchester County. Three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged people, including one Berkeley County patient.
Friday’s update did not include any probable cases or probable deaths, so those totals remain at 146 and 7, respectively.
DHEC says there are currently 1,438 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 177 of those patients are on ventilators.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (3), Aiken (22), Allendale (2), Anderson (31), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (8), Beaufort (93), Berkeley (98), Calhoun (22), Charleston (265), Cherokee (9), Chester (14), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (2), Colleton (9), Darlington (11), Dillon (7), Dorchester (66), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (4), Florence (35), Georgetown (6), Greenville (217), Greenwood (28), Horry (175), Jasper (25), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (20), Laurens (25), Lee (8), Lexington (72), Marion (4), McCormick (4), Newberry (22), Oconee (37), Orangeburg (37), Pickens (42), Richland (101), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (79), Sumter (8), Union (6), Williamsburg (4), York (76).
As of Thursday, a total of 520,176 tests have been conducted in the state. The percent positive of the 9,686 test results reported to DHEC on Thursday was 17.8%.
DHEC says that as of July 9, 89 percent of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered from the disease. The state’s recovery rate is updated online twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays.
As of Friday morning, 2,598 inpatient hospital beds are available and 8,099 are in use, which is a 75.71% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 8,099 inpatient beds currently used, 1,438 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.