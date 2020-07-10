Gov. McMaster to hold news briefing Friday morning on COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has called a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the Palmetto State’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.
That news conference is set for 11 a.m. from the Statehouse in Columbia.
McMaster is expected to be joined by state public health officials to discuss the pandemic.
The most recent reports from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday showed 1,723 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide past the 50,000-mark, at 50,548.
The total number of South Carolinians who have died from COVID-19 stands at 898, DHEC says.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
