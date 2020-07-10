Man facing multiple charges after after high-speed chase

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro Police arrest a man who faces seven charges after a 100-mile-per-hour chase Thursday night.
Justin Kyceme Dupont, 20, was charged with failure to stop, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, obstructing LEO, operating a vehicle uninsured, improper vehicle license and unregistered motor vehicle a police incident report states.
Police say the incident began on Sniders Highway when an officer pulled Dupont over because his car had blue headlights.
When the officer made contact with Dupont, police say Dupont and the arresting officer both began to reach for a gun in Dupont’s lap.
Affidavits state the officer was able to grab the gun away from Dupont before he could grab it out of his own lap, however Dupont then sped away from the scene.
Police say they called for backup and pursued Dupont at well over 100 mph, even while Dupont had his headlights turned off.
Arresting officers say Dupont then bailed from the car where it struck a tree on Lemacks Street. The officers then chased down Dupont on foot before they arrested him they say.
Police reports state that the officers searched Dupont’s car where they found a small amount of cash and 42 colorful tablets they believed to be Ecstasy.
The tablets field tested positive for MDMA and are currently being further examined by SLED, police say.
Dupont is currently being held in the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
