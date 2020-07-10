LIVE: State senator, MUSC experts hold news conference on COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Sen. Marlon Kimpson said Friday morning the people of South Carolina must take the COVID-19 crisis seriously and reform their behavior or face dire consequences over the next few months.
Kimpson said the outbreak in the Charleston area ranks third in the world and that both Charleston and Myrtle Beach are among the top five locations worldwide for the fastest COVID-19 growth in the world.
In Charleston, Kimpson said, it is taking about nine days for case numbers to double.
“We are putting an unnecessary strain on our health care system because people are refusing to follow common sense social distancing guidelines and abide by local mask ordinances,” he said. “Moreover, we are subjecting our healthcare workers to totally unnecessary risk.”
He cited an evaluation from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that he said projects there will be more than 4,000 deaths in the state by Nov. 1 if the current trends continue. As of Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 898 deaths from COVID-19.
Dr. Robert Ball, an infectious disease expert from MUSC, said the novel coronavirus is the only virus he has studied in his career that has “truly, truly scared me and caused me to lose sleep,” and cited two reasons for that concern: the nature of the virus itself and the nature of human behavior.
“It’s the human behavior side that concerns me most,” Ball said. “Sadly, there’s a significant proportion of our population particularly young people who don’t observe, common sense, which is not so common anymore.”
The news conference comes one hour before Gov. Henry McMaster will address the pandemic from the Statehouse in Columbia.
