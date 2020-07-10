Number of S.C. COVID-19 patients on ventilators up 35 percent since last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to spike in the Lowcountry and throughout South Carolina, health officials say more people are needing ventilators.
A spokesperson for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division told Live 5 News on Friday that 177 coronavirus patients are now being ventilated. There are a total of 2,034 ventilators at hospitals in the Palmetto State, with 508 currently in use.
At the beginning of June, 42 coronavirus patients in South Carolina were using ventilators. Last week, the EMD reported that 131 ventilators were being used by people with COVID-19.
The National Heart, Blood, and Lung Institute says that when people have respiratory failure, ventilators can serve as breathing machines so that air and move in and out of a patient’s lungs.
