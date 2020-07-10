Deputies: One dead following crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has said one person has died following a crash in Berkeley County.
The crash occurred on the 200 block of Cypress Gardens Road, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. One car was reportedly involved in the crash.
Deputies say Cypress Gardens Road is blocked at S Live Oak while crews work the scene of the accident.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on scene investigating the crash.
This is a developing story.
