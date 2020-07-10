‘Topping Out’ ceremony marks milestone for International African American Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The future International African American Museum’s major donors and board members welcomed elected officials for the placement of the structures final steel beam.
Known as a topping out ceremony, it marks the next step in the process for the facility, which is expected to open in early 2022.
“Every steel beam represents the hopes and dreams of citizens committed to building an institution that will impact the world,” former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley said.
Riley is also a lifetime member of the museum’s board of directors.
“At this extraordinary moment when people across the country are confronting racial injustice in remarkable ways, including protest marches with unprecedented diversity, the need for this museum is undeniable,” he said.
The International African American Museum will give visitors a look at cultures and knowledge systems retained and adapted by Africans in the Americas, and the diverse journeys and achievements of these individuals and their descendants in South Carolina, the United States, and throughout the African diaspora.
It will also feature an African Ancestors Memorial Garden where visitors can reflect, experience botanical gardens, artistic installations, an infinity fountain on the edge of the original wharf, and a soundscape that explores diverse African languages, performances, and programs.
“The International African American Museum is about a journey that began centuries ago in Africa”, Museum Board Chairman Wilbur Johnson said. “Today, we celebrate meeting a major milestone in the journey that began twenty years ago to create this museum.”
Leaders from the Turner-Brownstone construction teams, including Mark Dent, VP and General Manager of Turner Construction Company, and Dale Collier, President and CEO of Brownstone Construction Group, also attended the event.
“We now turn our attention to raising the funds to fill out our leadership team with the best people in their respective fields, develop our education curriculum and programs, hire and train the team who will operate the museum, and build and execute a marketing program that will result in the sale of 100,000 tickets before the doors open. We invite everyone to be a part of this journey,” Museum Chief Operating Officer Dr. Elijah Heyward said.
The International African American Museum will also include the Center for Family History, a groundbreaking resource for the study and advancement of African American genealogy, with connections to Africa and the African diaspora.
