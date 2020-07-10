Tropical Storm Fay moves away, heat moves in for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Fay will head toward the Northeast later today where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the New Jersey coast, Long Island and New York City. As Fay pulls away, drier air will move our way allowing for more sunshine and fewer storms. While there may fewer storms, the storms that develop of the next few days could be strong with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.
Get ready for a hot stretch of weather ahead over the next couple days! Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s inland with heat index values between 100-105°. Heat indices will approach 110° in a few spots this weekend. Stay cool, stay hydrated this weekend!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. Mainly Dry. High 96.
