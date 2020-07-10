York Co. teen reported missing after walking out of house to get some air

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in York County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen girl.
Mehkiyah Kearney, 15, was last seen around 5 p.m. on July 8 on Sedgewick Drive in Fort Mill. Her mother said she walked outside to get some air and has not yet returned home.
Her mother said she does not have a phone nor any friends houses where she would stay that she is aware of.
Mehkiyah is 5′10″ tall, 130 lbs. and was last seen wearing sandles, basketball shorts and a t-shirt.
Anyone who sees Mehkiyah or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 803-628-3059.
