York Co. teen reported missing after walking out of house to get some air

York Co. teen reported missing after walking out of house to get some air
Mehkiyah Kearney (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | July 10, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 12:55 PM

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in York County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen girl.

Mehkiyah Kearney, 15, was last seen around 5 p.m. on July 8 on Sedgewick Drive in Fort Mill. Her mother said she walked outside to get some air and has not yet returned home.

Her mother said she does not have a phone nor any friends houses where she would stay that she is aware of.

Mehkiyah is 5′10″ tall, 130 lbs. and was last seen wearing sandles, basketball shorts and a t-shirt.

Anyone who sees Mehkiyah or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 803-628-3059.

MISSING: Mehkiyah Kearney's mother says Mehkiyah went outside for some air on July 8th around 5:00 PM and has not yet...

Posted by York County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.