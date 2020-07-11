Charleston community leaders team up for food distribution on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department and North Charleston Police Department will host two Lowcountry Food Distribution sites on Saturday.
The food distribution will take place starting at 9 a.m. at Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Dr., and at the North Charleston Marriott parking lot, 4770 Goer Drive, North Charleston.
Volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Salvation Army will be joined by police personnel to hand out food boxes to those in need.
The distribution will be drive-thru only and all volunteers will be using appropriate hygiene measures and social distancing throughout the event.
Each box contains a one-week supply of food for three adults. The food supply is limited and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
“This is a great opportunity for the Church and our partners in this event to come together to help many families and individuals,” said David Goltra, communications director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Charleston. “Both police departments have eagerly embraced this opportunity to help and support the community they serve. The Salvation Army has been feeding people in crisis situations for years and have provided excellent expertise. All of us involved appreciate the chance to serve.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.