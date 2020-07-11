FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Index in 100s this weekend with slight rain/storm chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We have traded the clouds and the rain for hot temperatures and more sunshine! Allow breaks if you plan to spend a lot of time outdoors and drink plenty of water. Highs will climb into the mid 90s today and upper 90s tomorrow. Once the humidity is taken into account, today’s heat index could climb to near 110 degree and near 105 tomorrow. A few showers and storms cannot be ruled out his afternoon. We are tracking out a trough over the eastern U.S. and a stalling front that will help keep the chance for rain in the forecast both today and tomorrow. This chance will arrive in the afternoon and early evening hours. High pressure will build in mid/late in the work week and bring lower rain chances with an abundance of sunshine. In the tropics, all is quiet since post-tropical low Fay continue to weaken to the north. No development is expected within the next 5 days.