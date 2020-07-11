Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting, dispatch supervisor says

Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting, dispatch supervisor says (Source: WYFF)
July 11, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT - Updated July 11 at 5:52 PM

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Greenville County, according to dispatch.

A dispatch supervisor at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are in the area of Long Forest Drive for a reported officer-involved shooting.

We're told it happened around 5 p.m.

Earlier today, a dispatch supervisor told WYFF News 4 they had deputies in the area serving a warrant.

