Memorial parade planned for tow truck driver killed in Don Holt Bridge crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The funeral for the tow truck driver who died following a crash on the Don Holt Bridge is Saturday.
Authorities say the tow truck diver William Ellis of North Charleston died as a result of a crash on the bridge on July 1. Deputies say he was helping the driver of a disabled vehicle when it happened.
The memorial parade in honor or Ellis is expected to take place following the funeral. More than 100 tow-truck drivers and others from the community are expected to participate.
The funeral will take place at noon at Faith Tabernacle Church of Zion on Dorchester Road on July 11.
Organizers say participants will drive over the the Don Holt bridge as a way to pay their respects and end the parade at the burial site.
The family wants the community to know that Ellis was a devoted father and grandfather who loved his family and people of all walks of life. They say he was an outgoing, loving and caring soul who worked hard as an entrepreneur in a wide range of businesses. In addition to owning his roadside assistance business, Ellis' family says he had owned several Thai restaurants throughout the state, and was an entertainment promoter and manager.
The family says Ellis was also known for his great sense of humor, he loved debating and would help anyone in their time of need. They say he will be deeply missed.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No charges have been filed in connection to the case.
A friend of Ellis says they are pushing for law enforcement to enforce the Move Over Law in South Carolina. The law requires drivers to slow down or move over a lane to give space for emergency responders and people at the scene of emergency incidents including tow trucks on the side of the road.
