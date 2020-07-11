Summeville police warn of phone scammers

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam, involving individuals calling and identifying themselves as Summerville Police Officers.
Police say these individuals are advising that the Summerville Police Department has a warrant for their arrest and if you do not pay a requested fine, funds from your bank account would be seized.
The police department says if you receive a phone call of this nature, do not speak and simply hang up.
The Summerville Police Department says no law enforcement agency will ever demand money, gift cards or anything of value regarding an arrest warrant.
