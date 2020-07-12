Black Lives Matter activists protest Confederate monument in downtown Charleston

“My concern when I’m here on the weekend is not about the death of George Floyd,” Spivey said. “Those people that stand over there, they want to take it to that level. Why? I don’t know. They know why I’m here. I’m not here to defend the police officer that may have done a wrong bodily move to have an effect on the death of George Floyd. I’m not here flying this flag and talking about the history of this country and trying to defend someone who may have been wrongfully killed by a police officer. I know there’s good and bad police officers just like there are good and bad people. But that’s not my job here.”