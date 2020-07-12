Charleston County Public Library expands curbside service hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a dozen Charleston County Public Library branches have expanded hours for curbside pickup services.
Library officials say it's an effort to better serve the needs of the community.
All library branches remain closed for in-branch services due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Curbside services allow patrons to pickup books and other materials that they have on hold. You can place holds on items online or by calling your local branch.
The Charleston County Public Library provided the following information on the expanded hours:
Locations: Main, Wando Mount Pleasant, Baxter-Patrick James Island, St. Paul’s Hollywood, Dorchester Road, Otranto Road, Johns Island, Mt. Pleasant, and Hurd St. Andrews
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday
- 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday
- Closed on Wednesday
Locations: West Ashley, Cooper River Memorial, John L. Dart, Edisto, McClellanville, Poe/Sullivan’s Island*, Village, and Folly Beach
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday
- Closed on Wednesday and Saturday
The Charleston County Public library says the inside of the buildings are not accessible to the public.
For more information on how to use the curbside pickup service visit the library website here.
