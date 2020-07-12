Charleston Police respond to three separate shootings late Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department responded to three different shootings over the weekend.
Police say the first shooting was reported at 11:43 p.m. in the 1000 block of Locksley Drive in West Ashley on Saturday. A male victim was transported to MUSC.
The second shooting was reported right after at 11:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive in West Ashley. Police say two male victims were transported to MUSC where one of them later died.
The police department says the third shooting was reported at 12:48 a.m. early Sunday morning near 22 Magazine Street in downtown Charleston. A female and a male victim were both transported to MUSC.
Police say there isn’t any apparent ongoing danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
