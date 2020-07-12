FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot & humid day with low rain chances

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Once again the heat will be the main weather story across the Lowcountry! Highs should top out in the mid 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees. Stay hydrated this week as each afternoon’s heat index will climb into the low 100s. Along the afternoon sea breeze an isolated shower and storm is cannot be ruled out after 2 pm, but most areas won’t see any rain at all. Overnight lows will cool to the upper 70s under mostly clear skies. A cold front will attempt to approach the area tomorrow afternoon which will increase the chance for scattered showers and a few storms. Although the coverage of any activity that could develop looks minimal. Each day this week, a typical summer-like pattern will return. A pop-up shower and storm cannot be ruled out each afternoon and evening.