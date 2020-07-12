Victims in Saturday night double homicide identified

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the names of the two victims killed in a shooting in Charleston.
Joshua Robinson, 19, and Cassius brown, 18, both died at an area hospital following a shooting on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive.
Police say no suspects have been identified at this time and there isn’t any apparent ongoing danger to the public.
Charleston Police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
