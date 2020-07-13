Authorities investigating 4 weekend shootings across Charleston County

The second incident was a deadly shooting that happened minutes later, at 11:50 p.m., in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. Two men wounded in that shooting died of their injuries. Charleston County Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victims as Joshua Robinson, 19, of North Charleston; and Cassius Brown, 18, of Charleston. Brown died at 12:21 a.m. at MUSC, while Robinson died at MUSC at 1:14 a.m. Sunday, she said.