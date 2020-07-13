Authorities investigating 4 weekend shootings across Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people died and four others were injured in a total of four shooting incidents between Saturday night and Sunday night.
Charleston Police are investigating three of the four incidents while the fourth, which happened in the Johns Island area, is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
The first shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Locksley Drive in West Ashley at 11:43 p.m. Saturday, police spokesman Charles Francis said. In that incident, a man was wounded and taken to the hospital.
The second incident was a deadly shooting that happened minutes later, at 11:50 p.m., in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. Two men wounded in that shooting died of their injuries. Charleston County Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victims as Joshua Robinson, 19, of North Charleston; and Cassius Brown, 18, of Charleston. Brown died at 12:21 a.m. at MUSC, while Robinson died at MUSC at 1:14 a.m. Sunday, she said.
Police then responded to a shooting in the 20 block of Magazine Street in downtown Charleston at 12:48 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say a man and woman were wounded and taken to the hospital.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Savannah Highway near Main Road. Capt. Roger Antonio confirmed one person was wounded in that incident.
As of Sunday, there were no suspects in custody.
Francis said there was no apparent ongoing danger to the public.
Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
