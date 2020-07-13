Charleston Fire Station 11, being built near Charleston 9 Memorial, nearing completion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department’s newest fire station, being built next to the site of a deadly fire that killed nine city firefighters, is almost finished.
The new Fire Station 11 has seen a few delays since work began two years ago. But Charleston City Parks Director -- says they hope to have substantial completion of the new station by the end of this month or in early August.
The new fire station is being built next to the Charleston 9 Memorial Park on Savannah Highway. The new building will honor the nine firefighters killed in the 2007 Sofa Super Store fire. The fire station will feature nine windows, each for a fallen firefighter, that each face the memorial site. All of the fire trucks in the apparatus bay will be visible from the Memorial Park and the fire station will connect to the park.
The city of Charleston purchased the site of the former furniture store in 2008 and built a park to honor the nine firefighters who died battling the fire on the night of June 18, 2007:
- Firefighter Brandon Thompson - Ladder 5
- Engineer Brad Baity - Engine 19
- Capt. Louis Mulkey - Engine 15
- Engineer Mark Kelsey - Ladder 5
- Capt. Mike Benke - Engine 16
- Capt. William Hutchinson - Engine 19
- Firefighter Melvin Champaign - Engine 16
- Asst. Engineer Michael French - Ladder 5
- Firefighter James “Earl” Drayton - Engine 19
The new two-story, 14,000-sq. ft. building will house a central training center, administrative spaces, sleeping and living quaters.
The station was first planned to be open by the end of 2019 but delays pushed that date back.
Charleston City Council will review a report on the new projected completion date Tuesday at 5 p.m.
