The Citadel Adds Quartet of Grad Transfers to Baseball Squad

“Recruiting never stops in college athletics. You always have to have your eyes set on the future and we have been able to continue to solidify our future by securing commitments from some outstanding young players still in high school. But while always looking into the future, it was important for us to strengthen this year’s roster. Even though we got off to one of the best starts in school history, it was evident we had some specific needs to fill and I am certain that we did just that. These four young men, along with our incoming freshmen class, have us extremely enthusiastic about the 2021 season. The Dogs are on the Rise!”