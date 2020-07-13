City sees high number of concerns about Angel Oak parking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After Charleston city leaders introduced plans for new parking near the historic Angel Oak, the city has received numerous calls from people wanting to make sure the entire preserve is protected during the lot’s construction.
City of Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg said the city has not yet designed the parking lot, but said on Monday, the city’s Stormwater Management Department will give an update at the Public Works and Utilities committee meeting.
Kronsberg says the parking lot will be designed with nature in mind and with stormwater management conditions as the highest priority.
"Certainly at that point in time, we would take the upmost caution to make sure that we are not negatively effecting the water shed or anything to the tree," Kronsberg said.
He says it will be a pervious parking lot, which means the surface will absorb water into the ground and allow it to pass through the surface of the parking lot instead of running off elsewhere.
This reduces the requirement of moving water around through pipes at the Angel Oak Preserve.
Kronsberg also says that this new 50-space lot for cars and tour buses will probably not be a hard surface, but rather granite or gravel. Kronsberg says the parking lot will be similar to parking lots that you usually see at beach fronts or state parks.
He adds that the city always takes public input on the design of public space, especially with public natural parks like the Angel Oak.
There is not a set timeline yet for this project, but it’s one that the city has been discussing with the Lowcountry Land Trust for more than a year. Kronsberg says the city hopes to get it started within a year.
He also hopes the parking lot benefits the Angel Oak Preserve for many years to come.
