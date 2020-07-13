Deputies: Fight leads to deadly Sunday night shooting in parking lot

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - An altercation outside a drug store parking lot led to a shooting that left one man dead on Johns Island Sunday, deputies say.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of the Walgreens on Savannah Highway just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
The first officers on the scene found a man unresponsive on the ground near a vehicle and provided first aid until EMS arrived, he said. The man died from his injuries.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Antonio said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
