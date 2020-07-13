Deputies release pictures of vehicle sought in fatal shooting at Walgreens parking lot

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have released pictures of a truck sought in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a Walgreens parking lot on Johns Island.
The shooting happened at the location on 3621 Savannah Highway on Sunday night following an altercation.
CCSO authorities said the vehicle sought has silver or tan mag wheels, a toolbox on the back and an extended cab.
Deputies say the vehicle was occupied by a white male with wavy blonde hair, and in his late teens to early twenties, along with a Hispanic male, also in his late teens to early twenties, with a “bowl” hair cut.
“The Hispanic was in possession of a handgun that was used during the commission of the homicide,” CCSO officials said.
A report states that the vehicle was last seen leaving the parking lot of Walgreens onto Old Charleston Highway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Goldstein at (843) 670-1183 or bgoldstein@charlestoncounty.org.
“If contact is made with the person after hours, please notify Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200,” the sheriff’s office said.
