Dorchester County planning new, larger emergency operations center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders in Dorchester County say they have outgrown their current emergency operations center and are planning a new facility about seven times the size of the current one.
The new center will serve all Dorchester County emergency support teams on a daily basis as well as during emergency situations like hurricanes.
Dorchester County is expecting to spend nearly $12 million on construction. But Dorchester County Chief Financial Officer Daniel Prentice says with the increasing population, it’s a need worth the cost.
“As the county grows, the number of calls for service that come in increases,” Prentice said. “And you’re going to need more dispatchers and call-takers to answer those calls, and then put the calls out to the right units. So it gives us the right space for them to be able to do that.”
Their current facility is inside the county building in a specific suite, but the new center will be a 15,000-sq. ft. facility to be built next to the current building. The space that is now used as office space for emergency personnel will then go to several departments of the sheriff’s office that are housed in trailers outside the building.
The new facility will also house the citizens call center, a media briefing room and sleeping quarters for emergency situations.
“It gives us an opportunity to congregate in a facility that meets the needs to effect a response for the county in an emergency events,” Prentice said. “And right we’d have to do many of those briefings outside.”
The county is finalizing plans through the planning commission and construction is expected to begin in November or December.
