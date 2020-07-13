FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stretch of hot afternoons with pop-up storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 90 degree temperatures will feel even hotter because of the humidity across the southeast this week! Get ready for a heat index in the low 100s each day because of dew points ranging from the mid to upper 70s. A trough will shift east over the U.S. through the next 24 hours and could help create some isolated showers and storms later this afternoon and this evening- all though the coverage will remain minimal. Overnight temperatures will slowly drop to the upper 70s- trending well above normal! Expect muggy and warm temperatures tomorrow morning giving way to highs back in the mid 90s. Most of tomorrow will remain dry, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible later in the day.