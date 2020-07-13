FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stretch of hot afternoons with pop-up storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 90 degree temperatures will feel even hotter because of the humidity across the southeast this week! Get ready for a heat index in the low 100s each day because of dew points ranging from the mid to upper 70s. A trough will shift east over the U.S. through the next 24 hours and could help create some isolated showers and storms later this afternoon and this evening- all though the coverage will remain minimal. Overnight temperatures will slowly drop to the upper 70s- trending well above normal! Expect muggy and warm temperatures tomorrow morning giving way to highs back in the mid 90s. Most of tomorrow will remain dry, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible later in the day.
High pressure will build in late in the week and bring an abundance of sunshine. In fact the predicted rainfall total during the next 7 days is less than 0.5 inches. High temperatures will rise to the low to mid 90s each day so stay hydrated and take breaks as needed. In the tropics, all is calm and no developments are expected in the next 5 days.
TONIGHT: Most clear and very warm; LOW: 77.
TOMORROW: Late day shower/storm, lots of sunshine; HIGH: 95.
WEDNESDAY: PM shower/storm, mostly sunny; HIGH: 94.
THURSDAY: Hot & humid, isolated shower/storm; HIGH: 93.
FRIDAY: Dry and sunny; HIGH: 92.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
