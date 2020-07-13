Holly Hill Police Department investigating if driver tried to lure child

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - Holly Hill police are investigating if a driver tried to lure a child in the Orangeburg County town.
Police say last Wednesday a blue Subaru Outback pulled up to a home in Franklin Street. According to authorities, the driver sat there for about 20 minutes and then knocked on the door.
Chief Josh Detter says an 11-year old girl answered.
“Asked if somebody lived there, a name she didn’t recognize and she said nobody lives here by that name,” Detter said.
Detter said the girl went back inside her house, grabbed a cell phone and took some photos of the SUV as the driver left.
“I didn’t think too much of it initially and then got a phone call from a young lady that lives outside of town,” Detter said.
The woman told Detter that two days earlier an SUV matching the description of the one on Franklin Street pulled on to her property on La Vista Lane, just outside the town limits.
With two reports of the suspicious SUV, people who live in Holly Hill are taking notice.
“Anger, shock. I couldn’t believe it, not out here. I just couldn’t believe it,” Sonya Clifford said.
Clifford is concerned for her grandchildren. Two of them live with her.
“You can’t let them outside to play. My granddaughter, if she’s on the back porch now I’m nervous. I want to be out there with her,” Clifford said.
“I don’t want to go as far as to call it an attempted abduction, but it has completely got our hairs up and we are looking into it,” Detter said.
The chief has compiled a list of Subaru Outback owners in a 25 mile radius in an effort to find the driver.
“It could be nothing, but I’d rather put my head down tonight in bed knowing that it’s nothing and letting someone out there think that there’s something to it,” Detter said.
Anyone with information on the SUV should call Holly Hill Police at (843) 496-3811.
