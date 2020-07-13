Hot start to a new week across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot and humid week across the Lowcountry! Expect plenty of sunshine today to go with hot and humid conditions. Highs today will reach the low to mid 90s inland, near 90 degrees at the beaches. Heat index will top out between 100-105° this afternoon. A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storm. High 94.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storm. High 95.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storm. High 94.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storm. High 93.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storm. High 92.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storm. High 93.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storm. High 93.
