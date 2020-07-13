Little River player wins $200,000 in Palmetto Cash 5 drawing

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A lottery player in Little River won $200,000 in Friday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing, according to information from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
A press release states the winning ticket was bought at the Phoenix Mart #1708 at 1708 U.S. 17 in Little River.
The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on July 10 for a $100,000 prize, according to the release. Since the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the top prize was multiplied to $200,000.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, click here.
