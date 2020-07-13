‘Long road to recovery:’ Sheriff’s office provides update on deputy injured in crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office posted an update Monday on the deputy injured July 1 in a crash on the Don Holt Bridge.
Deputy Mike Costanzo faces “a long road to recovery,” the post on the agency’s Facebook page states.
Deputies say a pickup truck hauling a trailer crashed into the back of Costanzo’s sheriff’s vehicle as he was assisting the driver of a disabled vehicle and a tow truck driver who also responded. The tow truck driver, William Ellis, was knocked over the bridge and died, investigators say.
The post included an update from Costanzo’s family:
Update: Mike continues to improve despite being in an incredible amount of pain. He’s had two surgeries, one for a shattered femur and the other to repair his crushed ankle. He also suffered a broken arm, clavicle and back. The most difficult obstacle in front of Mike is going to be recovering from his brain injury. His nursing team at MUSC is stretched thin but giving him the best care possible considering their resources. His daughter Sara is constantly at his bedside encouraging him to push through pain, while trying to help him heal his body. All of your prayers, thoughts and support have been a blessing to our family and Mike during this extremely difficult time. Thank you from the very bottom of our hearts, we couldn’t have done it with out you.
Costanzo worked with the sheriff’s office from 1994 to 2006, and returned to the agency in April of 2017.
“He has served as a much-loved SRO at Sullivan’s Island Elementary during the school year and was assigned to the Marine Patrol Unit this summer,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Ellis’s body was recovered from the water the next day.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. There has been no word on whether charges are expected in the incident.
