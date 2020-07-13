‘Long road to recovery:’ Sheriff’s office provides update on deputy injured in crash

Update: Mike continues to improve despite being in an incredible amount of pain. He’s had two surgeries, one for a shattered femur and the other to repair his crushed ankle. He also suffered a broken arm, clavicle and back. The most difficult obstacle in front of Mike is going to be recovering from his brain injury. His nursing team at MUSC is stretched thin but giving him the best care possible considering their resources. His daughter Sara is constantly at his bedside encouraging him to push through pain, while trying to help him heal his body. All of your prayers, thoughts and support have been a blessing to our family and Mike during this extremely difficult time. Thank you from the very bottom of our hearts, we couldn’t have done it with out you.