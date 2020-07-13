MUSC doctor reports case of child inflammatory syndrome linked to coronavirus in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A MUSC doctor says two children in South Carolina who were diagnosed with a rare condition linked to COVID-19 have recovered. The condition is called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children known as MIS-C.
The Director of the Division of Pediatric Critical Care, Dr. Elizabeth Mack, says there was a case in Charleston and another in Columbia.
While MIS-C is something that is not widespread, state health officials say parents should know the warning signs.
State health officials say MIS-C is a health condition seen in children who had COVID-19 or who have been in contact with someone who had COVID-19.
Mack says she treated a child with the condition who has recovered.
“If your child developed MIS-C they might not have even known that they ever had COVID-19, they might have just been infected with the virus that causes that disease, SARS-CoV-2,” Mack said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it can cause parts of the body to become inflamed including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.
The CDC says it can be deadly, however most children have recovered with medical care. They say they don't know why some children get sick with MIS-C and others don't.
State health officials say fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, tiredness and rashes are some the symptoms.
"This is this is not the sort of condition that you would be like at home with wondering if your child is sick enough to have MIS-C," Mack said. "This is something that would certainly lead a child to be admitted to the hospital."
Mack says there were two positive cases in the state and two probable. She says all of the children have recovered.
The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control announced two cases of MIS-C in children in the state yesterday. State officials said those cases were in the Midlands and Pee Dee region among children under the age of 10. We’ve reached out to see if they have a report of a case in Charleston.
State health officials say emergency warning signs include trouble breathing, chest pain that doesn't go away, confusion, inability to stay awake and bluish lips or face.
Mack says the virus is extremely rare and tends to be among school aged children and in some cases young adults. She says overall serious coronavirus cases in general have been significantly lower in children than adults.
"I've seen more children affected by gunshot wounds and violence since March 2020 than I have severe COVID in children, just for perspective," Mack said.
The spread of the coronavirus remains a big worry.
“I’m a teacher so I am very wary of school starting back up and kids having to go back to school as well as the teachers and the rest of the administration,” Charleston area resident Brian Ross said. “It’s a recipe for disaster.”
