MUSC pauses Charleston COVID-19 warning system, exploring possible statewide system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Medical University of South Carolina say they are pausing the use of its Charleston area COVID-19 warning level system.
MUSC officials said on Monday that they agreed to pause the system following discussions with state and local officials.
“Along with state and local public safety agencies MUSC will explore the possibility of developing a statewide COVID-19 notification system in the days ahead,” officials said in a statement Monday afternoon.
According to MUSC, SCEMD officials contacted them with concerns about possible confusion with the statewide system they use during emergency events.
“At their request, we agreed to suspend the system and hope to work with them soon on a state driven effort for COVID-19 warning levels,” MUSC officials said.
It was just last week that MUSC staff announced the warning level alert system which would have been used daily to show where the community stood with the coronavirus.
