Parent Survival Guide: Helping your student avoid the COVID slide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s often referred to as the summer slide, a time when kids can lose some of their reading and math skills over the summer.
Educators like E.C. Setser, who’s a gifted and talented teacher at Charles Pinckney Elementary, says now in addition to dealing with the summer slide she along with other teachers are worried about tackling “the COVID slide.”
“The regular summer slide that teachers deal with, kids are not going to read everyday or do math everyday so they’re going to fall behind, but this year the COVID slide is steeper,” Setser said.
According to the National Summer Learning Association, the slide in summer learning and retention accounts for two-thirds of the achievement gap in reading between elementary students.
Setser says studies show the slide effects elementary aged students the most.
”There graphic shows 5th graders will come back on a 4th grade math and reading level. It’s a little more dramatic for the younger kids because they’re learning how to read and how to do math,” Setser said.
To help students over the summer Setser says it’s important to help your child get back on a schedule now by doing at least an hour of learning a day.
“I would make kids get out of bed at a certain time everyday and then for an hour you have to come up with a project, and it can be a genius project and you take the lead and if not I as your mom are going to have you do a few math problems or read comic books together on epic,” Setser said.
She says to keep your kids interested and engaged during the summer, let them read or do things related to what they really like.
”If they’re interested in chess find a book about chess, if they’re interested in dance find an online class. There’s all kind of ways to incorporate the school stuff and kids don’t even realize they’re learning, and that’s when learning is at its best,” Setser said.
