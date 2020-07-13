Police looking for Sumter man missing for two weeks

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police want the public’s help to find a Sumter man who hasn’t been seen in weeks.
Daryl Lofton, 52, hasn’t been seen or heard from in two weeks, his family told the Sumter Police Department said.
He’s known for riding his bicycle around downtown Sumter and is considered homeless, police said.
Lofton was last seen on South Sumter Street just a couple blocks from the Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
He’s described as a black man who is 5-foot 5-inches tall and about 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Lofton or knows where he is should call the SPD at 803-436-2700. If there is an emergency, call 911.
