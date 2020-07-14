Another hot day with a few afternoon storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for another hot and humid day here across the Lowcountry! A sunny start will quickly warm the temperatures into the low 90s by lunch time with heat index values climbing into the triple digits. Starting around 1PM, a few showers and storms will be a possibility for the rest of the afternoon and the evening. Highs will range from the mid 90s inland to near 90 degrees at the beaches. The heat index will peak between 100-110° this afternoon. Make sure you stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks today!
The heat is going nowhere, anytime soon. More heat and more humidity is likely for the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s through the weekend. We’ll see a slight chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm each day as well.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.
