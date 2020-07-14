Beaufort County seeks public input on improving bicycle, pedestrian safety

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force is asking the community to help make walking and biking safer and more accessible in the county.
The task force has created a survey that participants can mark on a map where they would like to see improvements to bike and pedestrian facilities. The results will help the task force identify priority projects, recommend facility types, and suggest policies and ordinances to improve biking and walking in Beaufort County.
Click here to take the online survey.
