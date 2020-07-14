Charleston City Council passes additional COVID-19 protective measures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council has passed a set of additional emergency measures to protect the community against the spread of COVID-19.
Those additional measures include increased penalties, 50% capacity in bars and restaurants, and no amplified music after 9 p.m.
According to the ordinance, anyone found violating the face mask ordinance, following a warning, will be fined $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $500 for the third offense.
The new measures go into effect on Wednesday and include the following:
- Amended mask requirement clarifying that it applies to all areas of the city
- Increased penalties for noncompliance
- 50% capacity in bars and restaurants
- No amplified music after 9 p.m.
- Provision allowing businesses to refuse to serve customers who fail to wear mask after being informed of the ordinance and provided a copy
- Businesses will be subject to penalties for failure to comply with capacity and music restrictions
- Added enforcement by the Fire Marshal, Charleston Police Department and Building Inspections Division, in addition to Livability Code Enforcement Officers
The following regulations will remain in effect throughout the city of Charleston:
- No alcohol service after 11 p.m.
- Restrictions on senior and correctional facilities
- Movie theaters and public venues closed
- Authority granted to law enforcement to dispense gatherings of 3 or more
- Masks are required in all public indoor spaces and within 6 feet of others outdoors
- No social gatherings of 10 or more on city property
- Retail businesses are required to post social distancing signage and one-way aisle markings
