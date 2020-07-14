Charleston to consider new restrictions, harsher fines to protect against COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders are scheduled to discuss implementing additional safety measures to protect the community from the continuing spread of the coronavirus, including a $500 fine for repeat violations of the face covering ordinance.
If Charleston City Council passes the revised ordinance at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, the following added regulations would take effect beginning Wednesday:
- Amended mask requirement clarifying that it applies to all areas of the city
- Increased penalties for noncompliance
- 50% capacity in bars and restaurants
- No amplified music after 9 p.m.
- Provision allowing businesses to refuse to serve customers who fail to wear mask after being informed of the ordinance and provided a copy
- Businesses will be subject to penalties for failure to comply with capacity and music restrictions
- Added enforcement by the Fire Marshal, Charleston Police Department and Building Inspections Division, in addition to Livability Code Enforcement Officers
The revised ordinance lists the increased penalties for violating the face covering requirements. If passed, the first offense would result in a fine of $100. A person who violates the ordinance a second time would face a $200 fine, and a person who violates it a third time would face a $500 fine.
“With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise at an alarming rate, we need to do everything in our power to flatten this curve before our hospitals are overwhelmed and another shutdown becomes unavoidable,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “And the only way to do that is if we keep working together and keep following the three ‘W’s: wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask.”
The following regulations will remain in effect throughout the city of Charleston:
- No alcohol service after 11 p.m.
- Restrictions on senior and correctional facilities
- Movie theaters and public venues closed
- Authority granted to law enforcement to dispense gatherings of three or more
- Masks are required in all public indoor spaces and within 6 feet of others outdoors
- No social gatherings of 10 or more on city property
- Retail businesses are required to post social distancing signage and one-way aisle markings
City Council will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
To attend virtually, dial 929-205-6099 and enter access code 912096416 when prompted.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.