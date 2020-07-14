Charleston Police release surveillance images in wallet theft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are trying to identify three people they say are connected to the theft of a victim’s wallet from her purse and the use of her stolen debit card.
The theft happened on June 30 at the Folly Road Publix, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Police say the man stole a wallet from the victim’s purse at the Publix store and the woman in purple then used the victim’s debit card shortly afterwards at the Folly Road Harris Teeter to purchase three Visa gift cards.
Francis said the third woman “acted as a lookout during both incidents.”
Anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance images is asked to call Investigator Genna at 843720-3916 or via email at gennag@charleston-sc.gov.
