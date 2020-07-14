Colleton County School Board votes to begin 2020-2021 school year virtually

Colleton County School Board votes to begin 2020-2021 school year virtually
The Colleton County School Board has voted to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually. (Source: Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 14, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 7:56 PM

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board has voted to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually.

That was one of the recommendations made by their re-entry tasks force and has been approved by the school board.

Currently, school is set to begin on Aug. 17, but school board members said they are considering postponing until Sept. 8. That will be voted on at their next meeting.

Stay with www.Live5News.com for more on this developing news.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.