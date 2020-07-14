Colleton County School Board votes to begin 2020-2021 school year virtually

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board has voted to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually.
That was one of the recommendations made by their re-entry tasks force and has been approved by the school board.
Currently, school is set to begin on Aug. 17, but school board members said they are considering postponing until Sept. 8. That will be voted on at their next meeting.
